NEW DELHI: Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday launched an eponymous app that showcases the work done in his Parliamentary constituency of Chandni Chowk. The app will encourage whistleblowers to identify corrupt officials without the fear of getting identified, he said. “We have kept a provision so that any people having knowledge (about corruption) can make a video and send it. We will take immediate action.”

Vardhan said he drew inspiration from PM Narendra Modi who had launched the Narendra Modi App in 2015. “After analysing the PM’s app, we thought about the need to improve connectivity with the people. The people can register grievances and give us suggestion regarding my constituency and ministry through this app. We will directly respond to them.

The app will also influence the people to join the Green Good Deed movement to protect environment,” said the Minister of Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Vardhan received about 600 complaints during a two-month trial of the app. “Most of the complaints have been dealt with or are in the process.”