AGRA: Images of Agra Mayor Naveen Jain riding a scooter without a helmet have gone viral on the social media, evoking widespread criticism at a time when police are campaigning to enforce road safety rules, including that of two-wheeler riders wearing helmets.

Leaders from the Opposition parties have slammed the mayor for "setting a bad example".

The mayor's scooter ride without a helmet came against a spirited campaign by the police to ensure two-wheeler riders wear helmets. Hundreds of violators have been fined in the past week.

Social activist Shravan Kumar Singh in his letter to the police on Thursday asked for stern action against the mayor.

"The proof is already there. Jain has not denied that he did not ride the scooter without a helmet. When others can be fined why not the mayor? In fact, he should have on his own apologised and paid the fine by now," Singh said.