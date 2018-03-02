NEW DELHI: The CBI has questioned Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh’s son-in-law Gurpal Singh in connection with the `109 crore loan fraud case involving Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. Gurpal, the Deputy Managing Director of Ghaziabad-based Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, is an accused in the case registered by the CBI last month.

“Deputy MD Gurpal Singh and CEO GSC Rao of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd were questioned by the CBI yesterday in connection with the loan fraud case,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The case was registered on February 22 following which searches were conducted on February 25 at eight premises in Delhi, Hapur and Noida. One location each in Hapur (Ghaziabad) and Noida and six locations in the national capital were also searched.

Besides Singh and CEO GSC Rao, the agency has booked Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd’s CMD Gurmit Singh, CFO Sanjay Tapriya and five non-executive directors.

The FIR alleged that Oriental Bank of Commerce sanctioned a loan of `148.60 crore in 2011 to the company for financing 5,762 sugarcane farmers to supply sugar produce to the company from January 25, 2012, to March 13, 2012. The money was allegedly fraudulently diverted by the company for its own needs, it alleged.