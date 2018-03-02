NEW DELHI: The Congress today alleged that those behind the SSC paper leak had links with the government and asked why a CBI probe was not being initiated into the incident.

"Why is the (Narendra) Modi government and prime minister not ordering a CBI probe into the SSC paper leak matter? Whom is the prime minister protecting? Whom are they conspiring to save," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.

Describing the incident as another important issue, where question papers were leaked, he said it stole the opportunities of around nine lakh students who appeared in the exam.

"This is turning out to be another Vyapam scam," Surjewala said.

Alleging that those involved in the scam seemed to have links with the government, the Congress leader said that was the reason why no action was being initiated into the matter, while the students were protesting on the streets.