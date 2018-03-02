THANE: A 23-year-old man facing several criminal charges was found killed here last night, police said today.

The body of Babloo Chourasiya, found in Ulhasnagar township at around 9 pm, bore multiple stab wounds and his throat was slit, they said.

Chourasiya had several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion, pending against him in the city, police said.

A case of murder was lodged and further probe was on, they added.