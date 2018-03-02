SUPAUL: Police seized huge consignment of foreign liquor from a pickup van on National Highway 57 near Asanpur Kupha village under Kishanpur police station area in the district today.

Police said here that 1392 bottles of foreign liquor packed in 58 cartons were recovered from the pick up van following specific intelligence input.

Police arrested the vehicle driver after giving him a good chase.

Police said that the liquor was manufactured in Jharkhand and was being smuggled to Darbhanga from West Bengal when it was seized.

The pickup van driver is being interrogated to nab peddlers, sources added.