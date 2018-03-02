THANE: Thousands of tribals, including a large number of kids with 'Tamrel' a tin container used for toilet, on Friday took out a protest morcha to the office of the Veterinary College at Goregaon to press for their demands of toilet facilities for them.

The morcha was organized by the Shramajivi Sanghatana an organization working for the uplift of the tribal's in the state.

The morcha was lead by the Sanghatana General Secretary, Balaram Bhoir, and Nalini Bhuvad President of the Mumbai Unit.

The tribal's have been living in the place for years and there was an arrangement made for mobile toilets for them which were not allowed inside by the officials of the College and to protest the same the tribals today took out the morcha.

They warned that if the officials were adamant then the tribals would answer natures call at the entrance of the office itself.

Today they carried their tin and plastic containers with them and also brought the tooth brush and brushed their teeth much to the annoyance of the staff of the college office.

Talking to UNI, General Secretary Bhoir said when the entire country was following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi going all out for Swatch Bharath, this organization was preventing the toilets from being used.

They also made a demand for drinking water and power supply besides the toilet facilities for the hamlet where the tribals live.

In a related development late in the evening, the authorities allowed the mobile toilets to be brought into the premises of the dwellings, an official release by the Sanghatana said.