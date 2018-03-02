LUCKNOW: A day after Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Muslim cleric Maulana Salman Nadvi to discuss the Ayodhya dispute, the latter disassociated himself from the issue on Friday.

"I disassociate myself from the Ram Mandir issue. We will wait for the judgment of the court," Nadvi told ANI.

AIMPLB member on Sunday informed that the committee has decided to remove Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi's from the board.

The Muslim cleric, who was recently removed from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said, "I will only return to the AIMPLB if four persons including its chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Kamal Faruqui are removed."

Earlier on Thursday, Nadvi met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Lucknow to discuss the Ayodhya issue.

After the meeting, Ravi Shankar said that the talk between two was initiated for harmonious co-existence of both communities and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The spiritual guru further claimed that there is full cooperation from the Muslim community over the Ayodhya matter.

Talking to the media, Ravi Shankar said, "We have been getting good responses from every side. We are talking about harmonious co-existence of both communities and construction of grand Ram Temple. There is a lot of goodwill and cooperation from Muslim community."

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a century-old issue between Hindus and Muslims over a piece of land, which was claimed by the former to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram and thus entitled for construction of a Ram Temple.

Presently, the case is pending before the Supreme Court and will be heard on March 14.