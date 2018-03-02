KOHIMA: The President of National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Chingwang Konyak has suspended its senior Vice-President for openly opposing the NDPP-BJP alliance candidate.

According to an NDPP release issued by Press & Media Bureau informed that in the order, Konyak stated that the action against the Vice President Mathung Kithan was taken based on the genuine complaint filed by the NDPP Wokha region including BJP members and the BJP candidate.

Ahead of Assembly Election vote counting tomorrow, the suspension of Vice President is noteworthy.

Meanwhile, NDPP-BJP alliance has expressed confidence of securing a clear majority to form the stable government in Nagaland on its own.

In a joint statement issued by NDPP Secretary General Abu Metha and BJP Election Committee Convener Dr. M. Chuba Ao said that the alliance partners held a joint meeting at Kohima to take stock of the post-poll situation, wherein the house deliberated on the formation of the Government in a smooth manner, in the greater interests of the people of Nagaland.

The NDPP-BJP alliance also congratulated the people of Nagaland for coming out in huge numbers to cast votes and participate in the most important democratic exercise.

While condemning all election-related violence in the state, the house urged upon the law enforcing agencies to ensure that justice was done.

The house also expressed condolences to the lives that were lost and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The alliance also extended its sincere appreciation to the ECI and the Election Department in Nagaland, especially the administration and police.

It also extended appreciation to the civil societies, NGOs and the masses for their contribution towards the successful conduct of the elections.

Further, NDPP-BJP said that the clean election campaign under the Church's leadership should be appreciated by all because it has the potential to change our society for the better.

The meeting was also attended by NDPP President Chingwang Konyak; BJP President Visasolie Lhoungu; NDPP Working President Alemtemshi Jamir; Co-Convener BJP Election Committee Mmhonlumo Kikon; NDPP General Secretary Rusemtong Longkumer and NDPP Parliamentary Board Member Tokheho, the statement said.