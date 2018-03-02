Re-polling in 11 booths across nine Nagaland constituencies to be held today
Published: 02nd March 2018

KOHIMA: Re-polling in 11 booths will be spread across nine assembly constituencies on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland announced.
The nine constituencies, where the re-polling is to be held, are Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare.
The election for 59 seats of the 60-member state assembly was held on February 27.
However, in the wee hours of the polling day, a bomb blast happened at a polling station in Tizit, injuring one person.
The results of the polls will be declared on March 3.