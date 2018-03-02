PANAJI: The Shiv Sena today sacked its Goa unit chief Shivprasad Joshi. The party's state spokesperson Jitesh Kamat confirmed the development.

Kamat would be replacing Joshi as the new state unit chief. Joshi was removed from his post for "anti-party activities", Kamat said.

"The order to remove him was issued by the party's Goa desk-in charge Sanjay Raut," said Kamat.

Joshi was appointed as the president of the Goa unit of the Shiv Sena before the 2017 Assembly elections.