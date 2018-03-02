The marriage was solemnised by Ravi Shankar on the special train in which he has been travelling for a yatra across Uttar Pradesh. (Twitter | Swamiji)

NEW DELHI: In what seemed like a bid to be on the right track, a couple tied the knot on board a flower-bedecked train, with the ceremony solemnised by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Pharmacist Sachin Kumar and tax department employee Jyotsna Singh Patel were wedded somewhere between Gorakhpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, the Railways said.

"This is the way to conduct weddings -- simply. It is a message I want to send everywhere that weddings should be simple and people need not take loans and spend lakhs for it," said Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living group, in a video message released by his organisation.

Kumar, from Udhani Khurd village in Kausambi, Uttar Pradesh, works in Bhadohi in the state while Patel is with the Central tax department.

The marriage was solemnised by Ravi Shankar on the special train in which he has been travelling for a yatra across Uttar Pradesh.

Dear @PiyushGoyal ji, Sachin and Jyotsna from Allahabad got married in the special train #AnugrahYatra with the blessings of @ArtofLiving founder @SriSri . The couple's chose to celebrate their big day with @RailMinIndia . Sharing few pics. pic.twitter.com/IYtrxy5gFs — Aswin (@aswin1985) February 28, 2018

The Railways later said the couple were scheduled to be married in April, but agreed to get married on the spot on the advice of Ravi Shankar.

Kumar was wearing a pair of trousers and a shirt while Jyotsna was wearing salwar kameez.

One of the co-passengers offered a saree to the bride, while the groom too got ready for the occasion with the help of the co-passengers.

The railway staff on duty allowed them to get ready for the wedding in AC first class compartment.

"During the marriage it was like I was with family. We got ready in the first AC compartment. Really every train has a feeling of home," Kumar said.

It was not clear if the newly weds were a part of the AOL guru's entourage or among the many followers who have been greeting him during his halts through the journey.

Scores of pictures of the garlanded couple were also posted on the site.