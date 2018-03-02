NEW DELHI: Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang will reach India on Friday to embark on a three-day visit to the country.

President Quang three-day visit begins from March 2 to March 4. The visit is aimed to strengthen their partnership to ward off China's growing influence.

During his visit, President Quang will meet the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also have an interaction with prominent Indian businessmen.

An 18-member delegation, consisting of businessmen and artists, led by the Quang will visit India.

President Quang will be accompanied by Nguyen Thi Hien and an official delegation, including Ministers and party leaders, and also a business delegation.

The Vietnamese President will visit Bodh Gaya in Bihar during the visit, which is one of the revered Buddhist sacred sites in the world.

Many countries such as Brunei, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have questioned China's sovereignty claims, which may led to a military escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Vietnam in 2016.

The two countries signed 12 agreements in a wide range of areas covering IT, space, double taxation and sharing white shipping information.

India also extended a USD 500 million Line of Credit to Vietnam for facilitating deeper defence cooperation between the two sides.

In 2017, India and Vietnam celebrated 45 years of its diplomatic ties.