LUCKNOW: Just a week ahead of the crucial Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls, BJP candidate for the Gorakhpur constituency Upendra Dutt Shukla underwent a brain surgery at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

As per hospital sources, the doctors in the neuro surgery department successfully removed the clot in Shukla’s brain and that he was recovering well. Shukla was referred to the SGPGIMS two days ago from Gorakhpur.

The Gorakhpur seat was vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath after he took up the membership of the UP Council. Adityanath represented the constituency for five consecutive terms in Lok Sabha since 1998.

Last Monday and Tuesday, the chief minister held five public meetings in different parts of the constituency to garner support for Upendra Dutt Shukla.

Moreover, BJP has come out with a list of 40 star campaigners including BJP chief Amit Shah to seek votes in favour of Shukla in Gorakhpur. Besides, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Om Mathur, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Sunil Bansal will also campaign.

Shukla is a well-known face among Brahmin voters and party’s regional president. It is said that his selection is an attempt to woo Brahmin voters. Shukla has been associated with the BJP for quite some time and even tried to contest the assembly elections, but could not get a ticket at that time.