Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Manipur
By ANI | Published: 03rd March 2018 10:01 AM |
Last Updated: 03rd March 2018 10:26 AM | A+A A- |
CHURACHANDPUR: An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur region of Manipur.
As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred at around 7: 01 am in the morning.
As of now, no casualties or damages have been reported.
Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India Border Region (Manipur).