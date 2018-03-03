CHURACHANDPUR: An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur region of Manipur.

As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred at around 7: 01 am in the morning.

As of now, no casualties or damages have been reported.

Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India Border Region (Manipur).