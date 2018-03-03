The JKNPP today sought the intervention of Union Home minister Rajnath Singh to ensure early deportation of illegally settled Rohingyas. (File | PTI)

JAMMU: The JKNPP today sought the intervention of Union Home minister Rajnath Singh to ensure early deportation of illegally settled Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals from the Jammu region.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) also alleged that the PDP-BJP government had failed to take concrete action against the illegal foreign immigrants.

"The illegal immigrants pose a threat to communal harmony and pluralism of Jammu. The Union Home Minister should personally intervene and direct the state government to take necessary action in this regard otherwise the situation in Jammu could take an ugly turn like in Kashmir," party chairman Harsh Dev Singh said.

Singh, who led a protest demonstration at the Exhibition Ground here, also claimed that a campaign against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis had gained momentum after the attack on an Army camp in Sunjwan last month.

"The PDP-BJP government is showing obnoxious laxity in deporting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu despite brewing public anger and adverse reports of security agencies," the former minister said.