Man in Punjab killed for objecting to youths creating disturbance on Holi
By PTI | Published: 03rd March 2018 06:28 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd March 2018 06:28 PM | A+A A- |
FARIDKOT: A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed by a group of youths after he objected to their "shouting and creating disturbance" during Holi celebrations, police said today.
The victim, identified as Rakesh, objected to around 12 motorcycle-borne youths shouting and creating ruckus near Peerkhana Basti at Jaitu here, a police official said.
A heated argument erupted between the youths and Rakesh, police said.
Flying into a rage, they allegedly attacked Rakesh with sticks and baseball bats.
He suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to wounds, police said.
A case has been registered against four persons in connection with the incident, they said.