FARIDKOT: A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed by a group of youths after he objected to their "shouting and creating disturbance" during Holi celebrations, police said today.

The victim, identified as Rakesh, objected to around 12 motorcycle-borne youths shouting and creating ruckus near Peerkhana Basti at Jaitu here, a police official said.

A heated argument erupted between the youths and Rakesh, police said.

Flying into a rage, they allegedly attacked Rakesh with sticks and baseball bats.

He suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to wounds, police said.

A case has been registered against four persons in connection with the incident, they said.