NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday met Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang, who is on a three-day visit to India.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also accompanied Gandhi, a former Congress chief, and Singh.

Quang was on Saturday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here in the presence of his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and Vietnam on Saturday agreed to work for an independent, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region as the two sides signed three agreements, including one on enhancing bilateral economy and trade.