SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) today exuded confidence that the party would form the next government in Meghalaya saying the people of the Northeastern state were looking for a change.

As the results for the February 27 elections indicated a hung house for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, NPP President Conrad Sangma said his party would be able to form the next government with the help of other like-minded parties.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to form the government. People are fed up with the corrupt Congress government and looking for a change," he told PTI.

Sangma, son of veteran leader late P A Sangma, said results were still coming but the NPP will be in a position to form the government with the help of other parties.

Elections to 60-member Meghalaya Assembly were held on February 27.

As per the available trends for Meghalaya, the Congress won nine seats and was leading in 11 others, the NPP has won three seats and was leading in 16 seats, the BJP was leading in two seats and smaller parties and independents won six seats and leading in 12 others.

After the Assembly elections last year threw hung verdicts in Manipur and Goa, the BJP was able to form the governments there with the help of smaller parties and independents.

Facing similar situation, the BJP has asked Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rush to Meghalaya for holding talks with smaller parties and independents.

The Congress has also rushed senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Shillong.

The Congress has been in power in Meghalaya since 2003 while the incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has been in the helm of affairs since 2010.