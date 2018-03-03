BHOPAL: A fortnight after attacking a forest department outpost and looting wireless sets and cell-phones from forest guards in the buffer zone of the Kanha National Park-Tiger Reserve, armed CPI (Maoists) struck again in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh.

The Vistar Dalam group of the CPI (Maoists) is suspected to have burnt an abandoned forest department outpost in the Latawar forests in Mandla on late Thursday night, police said.

Inspector general of police (IG-Intelligence) at MP state police headquarters Makarand Deouskar said no casualties were reported. Mandla district superintendent of police (DSP) Rakesh Singh said teams have been sent to the dense forests and investigations are underway.