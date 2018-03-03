CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Modi taunted Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Congress party saying that they both act independently of each other. Amarinder reacted sharply saying that Modi’s remarks as part of the BJP’s futile attempts to create a wedge between him and the Congress high command through frivolous and unsubstantiated statements ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Giving his victory speech today at BJP headquarters in Delhi, Modi had hit at Congress party saying that its footprint has reduced across the country, he said that only one only one CM that of Puducherry was left in the country.

Referring to Amarinder he said that he was not much of Congress CM. Though Modi did not name Amrinder only said Punjab CM and added that he acts independently.

Within hours Amarinder reacted, questioning the source of Modi’s `information’, Amarinder quipped, “I don’t remember complaining to him against the Congress high command. Did the high command go and complain to him about me?’

“One really fails to understand what prompted Modi’s ill-conceived and unfounded remark,” said Amarinder, asserting that neither he nor the Congress high command needed the prime minister’s advice on how to manage their internal relations.

“I know my business and I know how to run my state and manage my relationship with my party high command, which is more than one can say about the BJP leaders,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the Congress high command had full faith in his leadership and had given him a free hand to bring Punjab out of the mess into which the BJP, in alliance with SAD, had plunged the state.

As a loyal soldier of his party, which has a deep-rooted connect with the people across every state, Amarinder said he was leading the party in Punjab in a truly democratic manner, as becoming of a party of the stature of the Indian National Congress, and as guided by the party high command.

Contrary to what Modi would like to believe, the Congress was not a fly-by-night party which he could simply wish away, said Amarinder, declaring his party’s complete readiness, under the leadership of its president Rahul Gandhi, to take on the BJP in the parliamentary elections next year.

“And I am personally set to take this battle to the finish, Modi,” the Chief Minister declared, adding that the Prime Minister’s `jumlebaazi’ would not have any impact on either the Congress leadership and workers, or the citizens of the country.