NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sees the party’s win in the two Madhya Pradesh bypolls as an indicator of change but acknowledges that challenges remain on the ground to wrest the state from the BJP.

Rahul is yet to take a final call on the party’s chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh as the state unit has remained divided over whether Jyotiraditya Scindia should be named for the top post.

Over the past decade the state has remained under the influence of three key leaders, Scindia, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Singh, a former two-term chief minister, is about to wrap up his six-month long Narmada parikrama this month seems to have no desire of retiring politically. Kamal Nath too harbours CM dreams .Then there is Ajay Singh, son of the late Arjun Singh, who is not in favour of declaring a CM candidate before the polls.

All this while, state Congress chief Arun Yadav, considered to be a neutral player, has also been active in his own limited way by taking up public issues. Besides the battery of leaders in MP, Rahul has asked the newly appointed AICC in charge Dipak Babaria to replenish the ground-level organisation ahead of the Assembly polls in October.

According to sources, Babaria is trying to enthuse a lot of energy in the party but how far would he be successful remains to be seen, the sources added.