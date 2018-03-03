Image used for representational purpose only

JAIPUR: Two Dalits, including a teenage boy, were beaten to death in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Alwar district, officials said today.

Jaswant Jatav (26), a Dalit labourer, was last night beaten to death and his thatched house set ablaze by three-four persons in Bharatpur, a police officer said.

The incident took place in Kumher area where the accused beat Jatav over an old dispute.

His house was also burnt, Kumher police station SHO Seetaram Meena said.

"Jatav died of internal injuries and the post-mortem was conducted today," he said.

In Alwar district, a clash broke out between two groups of youths during Holi celebrations yesterday.

According to police, the victim Neeraj Jatav (16) was playing Holi with persons from other community when clashes broke out between the two sides at Bhiwadi town.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Solanki had said Jatav sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

Jatav was rushed to a hospital where he died, Bhiwadi Circle Officer Siddhant Sharma said.

He said the accused, who belong to another community, are being searched.