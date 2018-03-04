AGARTALA: Newly elected MLAs of the BJP and its ally IPFT in Tripura will meet here on March 6 to elect their leader, state BJP president Biplab Deb said here today.

The BJP has 35 MLAs and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has eight.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be present at the meeting, Deb told PTI.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other Union ministers are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The elections in 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly were held on February 18.

Polling was countermanded in one seat due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate.