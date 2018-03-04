CHANDIGARH: Now the Ministers and MLAs in Punjab will be honoured with ‘Harassment Award' on March 9 by Contract Employees Action Committee, Punjab on their shamelessness.

The committee has decided to give this honour to the elected representatives in order to register their protest against the indifferent attitude of the government towards the employees.

The contract employees are demanding regularization of their services since they have completed ten to twelve years of service which they claim that it is clear that the government need their services.

The leaders of the committee Sajjan Singh, Imran Bhatti and Ashish Julaha said that the Congress Government too has started adopting the approach of the previous SAD-BJP Government as it has started

making false promises with the youths of the state.

"The Congress-led Punjab Government which was sympathizer of employees and use to raise their issues and speak in their favour from time to time has now changed it ’s working style as it is now making false promises with them. Rather, the government is going to reduce their monthly wages by 70 to 80 percent by regularizing them at the minimum wages of Rs 10,300 and foregoing their ten to twelve years of contractual service," they claimed.

They also claimed that majority of them are married having one or two children and their future does not look secure.

