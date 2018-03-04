CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday confirmed that the next state assembly elections would be held on time and not simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.



Khattar made the statement while replying to questions from media persons here on Sunday.



He was asked to comment on the possibility of holding the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously in 2019.



He said that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the 'one nation-one election' concept in an all party meeting, which he also supported, yet this concept cannot be implemented unless all political parties reach a consensus.



"This being a hot topic is discussed by intellectuals, stakeholders and could be implemented near 2024 and not in 2019. Holding elections to Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies simultaneous would require constitutional amendments and changes and this requires time," the Chief Minister said.



Earlier, Khattar had indicated that Haryana could go in for simultaneous assembly polls with the Lok Sabha elections.



"Haryana is fully ready if the elections of Vidhan Sabha are held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections next year," Khattar said.



He has been heading the first BJP government in Haryana since October 26, 2014.



Assembly elections in the state are due in October 2019, around six months after the scheduled time of the Lok Sabha polls.

