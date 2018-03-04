CHANDIGARH: While continuing its drive to protect the cows, the Haryana Government will soon

enact a stringent law to punish those found abandoning their milch cows.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar here today said that the State government has already enacted 'Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan' Act for protection of cows. Also, the Government has tagged cattle in the Gaushalas as it would help in knowing their location. He said that similarly, tagging of cattle kept in the houses would also be carried out so that these are not abandoned in any situation. Those found abandoning their cattle, a fine of Rs.5,000 would be imposed, he added.

While seeking support of the people in effective implementation of the drive to protect the livestock, he appealed to the people not to abandon their cattle and keep them in their houses as it is not

easy for the government alone to protect them.

He said that with the results of assembly elections to three states in North-East, the BJP has expanded its reach, but the Congress seems to have touched the lowest ebb. As compared to the BJP, no political party has ever gained so much influence among the masses during last 70 years.

Khattar made it clear that next elections to the State Assembly would be held on time and not simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections. As he was asked to comment on the possibility of holding

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously in 2019.

He said that although the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had proposed ‘one nation-one election’ concept in the all party meeting, which he also supported, yet this concept cannot be implemented

unless all political parties reach consensus.

He said that this being a hot topic is discussed by intellectuals, stakeholders and could be implemented near 2024 and not in 2019. Holding elections to Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies simultaneous

would require constitutional amendments and changes and this requires time.

He said that during the last three-and-a-half years, his government had not only done well on providing jobs and skilling the youth of the state but also lived up to its credentials of openness, merit, transparency and no nepotism in matters of recruitment.

Khattar said that since his government assumed office, employment had been provided to 2.03 lakh persons in the private sector, including 1.24 lakh in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Apart from this, investment of Rs 45,000 crore has been made and as a result of the

MoUs inked during the Happening Haryana Summit, as many as 136 projects have already been set up with investment of Rs 18,000 crore.

Giving details about the skilling of youth, the Chief Minister said that out of the total target of 2.27 lakh, 1.17 lakh youth had been trained in different sectors, and, out of these, 37,134 had been

placed in keeping with their specific areas of skilling.

In addition to the Haryana Skill Development Mission, a Skill Development University has also been set up in the state to train the youth in about 800 different trades and sectors.

He said that appointment letters had been given to 17,300 candidates recommended by the state recruiting agencies in a transparent manner. Besides, 28,000 successful candidates would soon be appointed in different departments.

The result of recruitment to about 28,000 posts is pending due to litigation in courts out of the 55,000 posts in various categories advertised by the Haryana Public Services Commission and State

Staff Selection Commission since October, 2014. He hoped that the recruitments pending in court would soon be cleared so that appointment letters could be given to the successful candidates.