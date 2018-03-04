Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram escorted by police personnel to the Patiala House court in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

MUMBAI: Former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, on Sunday rebuffed the allegation levied on him in the INX Media case as ‘politically motivated.’

“All allegations against me are false and politically motivated,” Karti said when he was being brought back to Delhi from Mumbai by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Karti was brought to Mumbai by the probe agency earlier in the day to confront the ex-directors of INX Media Ltd.

"Karti will be confronted with both of them separately in Mumbai. Karti Chidambaram was brought to Mumbai due to the course of the investigation. Before his custody gets over, the CBI wants to collect all evidence against him," source of the CBI told ANI.

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against Karti for his role in facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani.

Karti illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs. 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.