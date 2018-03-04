SRINAGAR: A militant and three civilians were killed in a brief gunfight between militants and army men in south Kashmir’s volatile Shopian district on Sunday evening.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said militants fired on army’s Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) near Pohan village in Shopian district at around 8 pm from a vehicle.

He said the army men also returned the fire, trigging the encounter.

“In the brief encounter, a militant identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Dar R/o Jamnagri, Shopian was killed. A weapon was recovered from his possession,” Kalia said.

He said three Over Ground Worker (OWGs) travelling in the car with militant were found dead.

He said police has reached the spot and launched legal formalities.

A police official said they are collecting details of the incident.

The deceased civilians, whom army described as OWGs were identified as Suhail Khalil wagay, Mohammad Shahid Khan and Shahnawaz Ahmad wagay, all locals.

After the killing of four persons including a militant, clashes erupted in the area with youth taking to roads and pelting stones on the security personnel. The clashes were going on when reports last poured in.

The authorities snapped internet services in entire Shopian district as a precautionary measure.

The train services between Banihal and Baramulla is likely to be suspended tomorrow.

The deceased militant Shahid was recently seen posing with AK-47 rifle in the photos and videos with escaped LeT commander Naveed Jhatt alias Abu Hunzullah, Hizb commander Sameer Tiger and other militants.

Meanwhile, the separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik this evening called for shutdown in Kashmir tomorrow against the killings of three civilians in Shopian.

They asked people to observe complete shutdown on Monday against the killings.