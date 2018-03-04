MANGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake a two-day campaign in Dakshina Kannada district from March 20 ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, party chief whip in the state Legislative Council Ivan D'Souza has said.

Gandhi would address several public meetings in the coastal district during his visit, D'souza told reporters here yesterday.

The detailed itinerary of the Congress president's tour of the district would be provided later, he said.