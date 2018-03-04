LUCKNOW: After extending support to Samajwadi Party candidates for upcoming bypoll to Gorakhpur and Phulpur LS seats to counter the ruling BJP in UP, BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati refuted the reports of any political alliance with any party in the state. In a statement given to the media here on Sunday, the BSP supremo said that she had only appealed her party voters in

Gorakhpur and Phulpur to vote for a strong opposition candidate to defeat the BJP in the bypolls. “It doesn’t mean that I have stitched an alliance with SP or any other political party in UP,” she clarified and added that so far her party had entered in a pre-poll alliance only with JD(S) in Karnataka.

“Since we have not fielded candidates and SP candidates for UP bypolls come from backward and deprived sections of society, so BSP had asked its voters to support them to defeat the BJP,” she added. She accused the saffron brigade of spreading rumors of an SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which, she claimed, were false and baseless.

However, in a departure from her earlier stand where she used to reject even the thought of any pre-poll alliance, Mayawati chose to keep the doors of a truck open by saying that the decision to have any anti-BJP alliance with any party would be taken at the time of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “My party will tie up with any political party only if we will get a fair deal in seat sharing and offered a respectable number of seats to fight on,” averred Mayawati.

Moreover, at a time when Mayawati herself is striving hard to save her political future after quitting Rajya Sabha in July last, she claimed to have struck a ‘give and take’ arrangement between SP and BSP for the upcoming polls to Rajya Sabha followed by UP council elections in April-May.

“If SP supports our candidate in Raya Sabha elections, we will back them in winning a seat in UP council,” said Mayawati clarifying that even this arrangement should not be construed as an alliance between the two parties. “It is just a ‘give and take arrangement and we have decided to help each other to stop the BJP from snatching away an extra seat in the upper house from UP,“ she maintained.