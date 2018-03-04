MUNGER: The police today arrested 10 persons including nine women after 800 pouches of country made liquor were seized from them in Munger district of Bihar, a dry state.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar Prasad said the arrests and seizure were made in Rishikund under Bariyarpur police station area.

Each woman was carrying a bag containing 80 pouches of 200 ML, he said adding that the market value of 800 pouches of country made liquor is estimated to be around Rs 1.

20 lakh.

Consumption and sale of liquor were banned in Bihar.