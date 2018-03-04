BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and Tripura BJP chief Biplab Kumar Dev greet the supporters in Agartala after the party’s thumping win in the State Assembly elections on Saturday. | (Ranjan Roy | EPS)

GUWAHATI: The Northeast is now saffron. The BJP swept the polls in Tripura, bettered its performance in Nagaland, and despite the Congress ending up as the single largest party, the BJP and its allies still hold the upper hand to form the next government in Meghalaya.

Mizoram remains the only state in the Northeast where the BJP is yet to make inroads. Assembly elections in the Christian-majority state will be held by the end of this year.

In Nagaland, none of the two major regional players, the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) or the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) of former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, can form the government without the BJP.

The NDPP-BJP alliance won 29 seats while the NPF got 27. They will need the help of other parties to cross the half-way mark of 30.

In Meghalaya, where it had no seat, the BJP not only opened its account but might muster a coalition to keep the Congress out of power through political maneuvering, as it did in Manipur and Goa.

So, what happens in Meghalaya?

Possibility 1

Congress will form the government with the support of non-NPP regional parties.

Possibility 2

Congress will form the government with the support of non-NPP regional parties and Independents.

Possibility 3

BJP-NPP combine will form the government with the support of regional parties.

Possibility 4

BJP-NPP combine will form the government with the support of regional parties and Independents.