Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP party workers after their victory in North-East Assembly election at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paused his speech for Azaan during his visit to the new BJP central office after party's stunning victory in Tripura.

Soon after he began his speech, Modi told the gathering of enthusiastic party workers that he was pausing for 'azaan', the Muslim call to the faithful for prayer, audible from a mosque. He resumed his speech later with slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Modi also asked the assembled gathering to observe silence in memory of party workers who had lost their lives in political violence in Tripura and other Left-ruled states.

"Many workers have laid down their lives. Only due to their ideology, our innocent workers have been killed. But the poorest of poor and illeterate have given answer to that with their vote," Modi said.

While the BJP scored an emphatic victory in Tripura, it improved its performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya.