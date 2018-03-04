rime Minister Narendra Modi with Party leaders during a meeting after their victory in North-East Assembly election at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Following the triumphant victory in Tripura, the BJP held a parliamentary board meeting which was chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday evening. Union Minister J P Nadda said the party formed different team of observers to decide the further course of action in the three states. “Nitin Gadkari and Jual Oram will go as observers to Tripura.

Arun Singh and I will go to Nagaland and Kiren Rijiju and KJ Alphons will go to Meghalaya,” he said. Nadda added victory in Tripura was significant. “BJP and allies share more than 50 per cent of popular votes. This is a victory of democracy, and against violence for which CPI-M is well known.” The team of observers will formally select the Chief Minister in Tripura. However, s o u r c e s claimed the state party president Biplab Kumar Deb could be the party’s choice for the Chief Minister.

The BJP Parliamentary Board comprises PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, party chief Amit Shah besides a few others.

Before the parliamentary board meeting, Modi spoke for about half an hour boosting the morale of the BJP workers who gathered at the newly built party headquarters in New Delhi. He said many BJP workers have been killed in the Northeast and asked the crowd to stand up and observe two minutes of silence for the people who laid down their lives.