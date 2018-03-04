File Image of an Indian tea-seller for representational purposes. | AFP

PUNE: A tea seller in Maharashtra’s Pune city has set a benchmark for his competitors by making Rs. 12 lakh per month.

Yewle Tea house has become one of the famous stalls in the city.

Navnath Yewle, co-founder of Yewle Tea house, says he is going to make it an international brand very soon.

“Unlike ‘pakora’ business… this tea selling business is also creating employment for Indians. This business is growing fast and I’m happy,” Navnath told ANI.

Currently, Yewle Tea House has got three centers in the city and every center has about 12 employees working in it.