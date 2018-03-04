NEW DELHI: The fall of the Left citadel in Tripura is expected to reignite the debate regarding the possibility of forming a united alliance of Opposition parties, in the CPI-M leadership. According to party sources, the poll result is likely to make the top leadership rethink its political strategy for the general elections. It also means that CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s line of having a united opposition to take on the BJP may get more support. Yechury’s predecessor Prakash Karat vehemently opposes any alliance with Congress.

The final decision will be decided at the party Congress in Hyderabad in April. “The results will definitely put weight behind the West Bengal unit and Yechury’s view of a united secular opposition to defeat communal forces in the country,” a party source said. There is a general consensus among other political parties that a divided opposition is benefitting the BJP electorally. The discussions over a united opposition started when the BJP emphatically won Uttar Pradesh last year.

After the Gujarat election, many parties called for stitching up an alliance to take on the combined might of the BJP and the RSS. The Left party’s political draft clearly mentions that the “main task is to defeat the BJP and its allies by rallying all the secular and democratic forces. However, this has to be done without having an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress party”. The CPI-M state units can move amendments to the draft resolution till April.

The meeting of the West Bengal unit that want the political line be amended, is scheduled from March 5. There has been a major difference of opinion in the party leadership. While Yechury has not been in favour of a direct alliance with the Congress, he doesn’t want to close all doors as it is not possible to have a united opposition without the Congress support. The CPI-M is known for committing blunders in the past. In 1996, it denied the Left stalwart Jyoti Basu a chance to become Prime Minister with the support of the Congress. “The party needs to change with time and rethink for keeping communal forces at bay,” a source said.