Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: President Tran Dai Quang on Sunday said that Vietnam supports India's active participation in regional linkages and cooperation mechanisms, including Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

President Quang also that Vietnam backs India’s permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing a gathering at Teen Murti Bhawan here, President Quang said, "We wish to express our gratitude and appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement at the ASEAN–India Summit in November last year that 'India's Act East policy is shaped around the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)”.

"Prime Minister Modi had stressed that, Vietnam is India’s top priority in the Asia-Pacific region. As seen from Vietnam’s foreign policy, India has always been one of the most important partners," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Vietnamese President also met former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Yesterday, Vietnamese President met with his Indian counterpart, President Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Quang's three-day visit to India has been quite significant to both the countries as strategic partnerships between the two nations in the spheres of defence and security, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, science and technology and tourism have been reinforced.