BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday celebrated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's birthday as 'Sewa Divas' or the day of service in the entire state.



Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters reached Chouhan's residence here to greet him as he turned 59 on Monday.



Chouhan, three-time Chief Minister of MP, also received birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"Birthday greetings to Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji. His humility has endeared him to all sections of society and his hard work has transformed MP. I pray for Shivraj ji's long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.



The BJP organised food camps along with blood donation and health check-up camps throughout the state to mark the day.