BHAGPAT: A 50-year-old Congress leader Munni Beghum was today shot dead by some unidentified assailants at her residence here, police said.

The incident took place in Ketipura locality under Baghpat kotwali area, Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash said, adding the accused fled the spot after killing the woman.

"Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity," the SP said adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

Beghum had contested the urban local bodies' polls here last year.