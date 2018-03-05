RANCHI: A girl was gangraped by eight youths in Ranchi, police said on Monday. The police have arrested seven youths involved in the crime and the eighth youth is absconding.



According to the police, a girl was walking with her boyfriend in Dhruva locality of Ranchi on Sunday night at 10.30 p.m. She was intercepted by a group of youths who thrashed her boyfriend after which he escaped.



The girl was taken into the nearby bushes and eight youths gangraped her. She was later seen by some women, who took her to the police station, where she narrated the incident. Acting on the information, the police made the arrests.



The girl, a graduate student, is staying with a relative.