MATHURA: Hundreds of acres of crops were damaged today after hailstorm hit nearly three dozen villages of the district.

"Tehsil teams have been sent to ascertain the loss and the report will be out tomorrow. So far no casualty has been reported," ADM (F&R) Ravindra Kumar said.

BSP MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma said hundred per cent loss was reported in Raypur, Manakpuri, Musumna, Khuslagarhi, Tilkagarhi, Khanpur, Managarhi, Bhagwangadhi and adjoining villages, where wheat and mustard crops were damaged.

Rameshwar, block pramukh of Nandgaon, said 15 villages in his region suffered damages due to the hailstorm.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chatta Rajendra Pensiya assured that teams have been sent to affected villages to ascertain the loss as well provide adequate help to those in distress.

He said there has been no human loss, adding that hundreds of birds were killed in the incident.