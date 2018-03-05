CHANDIGARH: On the first day of the State Budget Session Haryana Governor, Prof Kaptan Singh Solanki, today announced that Cooperative Election Authority would be set up in the state for superintendence, direction and control of the election process in the cooperative organizations and also said that the government was giving final touches to a comprehensive State Action Plan on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence to address all major components of crime afflicting women and children in the state.

Solanki, who was addressing the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session, said, “My government believes in strengthening the cooperative sector to enable people to capitalise on their collective strength of human and economic resource. The government has taken a historic step by approving establishment of a Cooperative Election Authority for superintendence, direction and control of the election process in the cooperative organizations.”

He said that during this year, cooperative banks had extended loans amounting to Rs 5,414.01 crore to the farmers of the state up to January, 2018. For the benefit of farmers, 12.37 lakh Kisan Credit Cards have been issued till December, 2017.

The state government is giving the highest price of Rs 330 per quintal for sugarcane in the country. A new Sugar Mill of 3500 TCD with latest technology for co-generation and production of refined sugar at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore is being established at Karnal. It will be completed within two years.

The dairy cooperatives in Haryana procured an average of 5.5 lakh litres of milk per day from April, 2017 to February, 2018. Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Dugdh Utpadak Protsahan Yojana', the government provided Rs 5 per litre in addition to existing rate to milk pourers of Cooperative Milk Societies during the lean period of 'April to September'.

In another first, the price difference of Rs 1.5 per litre has been paid to the milk pourers by the Haryana Dairy Development Federation from its profit during the same period. The total annual milk production for the year 2016-17 reached 89.75 lakh tonnes, thus raising per capita per day availability of the milk to 878 grams, which is the second highest in the country whereas the availability at national level is 329 grams, he added.

He also announced that the government was giving final touches to a comprehensive State Action Plan on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence to address all major components of crime afflicting women and children in the state.

Solanki said that the action plan would clearly delineate the responsibilities of various stakeholders on the steps to be taken by them in a time-bound manner. The government is committed to empowering women so that they may live with dignity and contribute as equal partners in the development process in an environment free from violence and discrimination.

He announced that the state government had launched Food Fortification Programme in Barara and Naraingarh blocks of Ambala District on a pilot basis which would be extended to the entire state very soon. This will go a long way in overcoming the problem of malnutrition and anemia among women, he added.

Solanki said that Police Mitr Kaksh (Service-cum-Complaint Centre) would be established at each police station, initially as a pilot project in the districts of Rohtak, Karnal and Panchkula. These would not only add to the humane face of the police but also help in enhancing peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society.