NEW DELHI: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, continued to stonewall CBI’s questions on Monday in connection with the INX Media case following which the agency has decided to seek extension of his remand.

Karti, on his part, moved a fresh writ petition in the Supreme Court on Monday and sought quashing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons against him stating the allegations in the case are false and politically motivated.

In his petition, Karti claimed that the Enforcement Directorate and CBI are probing into matters which were not mentioned in the FIR relating to the alleged irregular approval of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) proposal for foreign investments in INX Media in 2007.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it would hear the plea on Tuesday.Meanwhile, ED has filed an affidavit before the SC in connection with the case in which has stated that there have been 54 cases of the FIPB clearances in which Karti’s role is under probe.

There are 2,721 files-related to FIPB clearances during former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s tenure, which are presently being screened by ED and these relate to the period of UPA I and II government.

CBI sources said Karti has been uncooperative during the five-day custodial remand that is coming to an end on Tuesday. “His uncooperative approach will be cited as a ground for seeking extension of the remand when Karti will be produced before the designated court tomorrow after the end of his present custody”, an official said.