MUMBAI: Two cops engaged in anti-Naxal operation in Pakanbhatti area near Korchi of Gadchiroli district were seriously injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on Monday.

The bodies of assistant police inspector (API) Atul Tawade and assistant sub inspector(ASI) Rajesh Chawar were riddled with splinters after a pressure-triggered bomb wrapped in a red banner went off early in the morning on Monday, the police said.

The banner was put up to appeal masses to join the “resistance” against government on International Women’s Day on March 8. When cops tried to remove the strategically placed banner, the bomb exploded. However, despite being injured, the cops alerted their post 4 km away from the blast site, the police added.

Both the cops were flown to Nagpur for treatment in a chopper.