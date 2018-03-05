PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar flew to Mumbai today for a health check-up and if needed, he may even go abroad for further treatment, his office said.

Before heading to Mumbai, he called a meeting of his government's senior ministers at his private residence in Dona Paula near here and formed a cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence.

Parrikar also met the state chief secretary and the director general of police, before leaving Goa.

"Today, the chief minister is travelling to Mumbai for further medical checkup and based on the doctor's advice may travel overseas for further treatment," the chief minister's office said in a statement issued here.

Parrikar would be treated at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted last month also.

He is likely to be shifted to the US for further treatment by tomorrow evening, official sources said.

The chief minister was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 where he received treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

He was discharged on February 22, and on the same day attended a session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, where he presented the budget and made a brief speech.

#WATCH: Goa CM speaks on his health, says, 'I thank all Goans. For last 15 days, you prayed for me & because of your blessings, I recovered & I'm heading to Mumbai, if doctors advise, then I may go abroad for few days. I hope your blessings continue & you allow me a few holidays' pic.twitter.com/jDInduDH4M — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

On February 25, the chief minister was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered mild dehydration.

He was discharged from the hospital on March 1.

After being discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital, Parrikar had begun functioning from his home and was clearing files, official sources said, adding he was advised a medical check-up for which he left for Mumbai.

Before leaving Goa, Parrikar met senior ministers -- Francis D'Souza of the BJP, Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Manohar Ajgaonkar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and, Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gawade (both Independents).

"The chief minister has formed a cabinet advisory committee which will guide the state administration on various matters, including financial issues," Sardesai told reporters outside Parrikar's residence.

The advisory committee comprises Sardesai, D'Souza and Sudin Dhavalikar of the MGP.

The MGP and the GFP are allies of the BJP-led Goa government.

Parrikar would continue as the chief minister and the committee will be functioning in his absence from the state, Sardesai said.

Dhavalikar could not attend the meeting with the chief minister today as he is in New Delhi, leading an all-party delegation on the issue of crisis in the mining industry.

Before leaving the state, Parrikar held a meeting with chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma and personal secretary to chief minister P Krishnamurthy and gave instructions to both the officers on urgent and important matters, the CMO confirmed.

The chief minister met senior police officers, including Director General of Police Muktesh Chandar, and briefed them on certain issues.

He also met officials of the state-run Waste Management Corporation and Goa State Pollution Control Board and briefed them on various issues.