MUZAFFARNAGAR: One person was killed and four members of the same family from Delhi were injured when their car overturned near Bhensi village on Delhi-Dehradun highway in this district, the police said today.

The victims were residents of Kalyanpuri in the national capital, they said.

Manoj Kumar (30) was killed in the incident while two children and a woman were among the four injured, the SHO of Khatoli police station said, adding the accident took place when the car was going to Delhi from Dehradun.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, the police officer said.