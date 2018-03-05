NEW DELHI: The first day of the second part of the Budget session began on a stormy note on Monday with the Lok Sabha unable to transact the Question Hour.

The moment obituary references with regard to former Members of the House was made and a brief silence observed, MPs belonging to Telegu Desam Party, Trinamool Congress and others trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans.

TDP members carried placards demanding 'Special Status' for Andhra Pradesh. Amid din, Trinamool Congress and Congress members referred to the Punjab National Bank scam in which a defaulter Nirav Modi was allegedly allowed to flee.

AIADMK members also had rushed to the well. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned proceedings till 1200 hours. The House paid tributes to former members - Rudolf Rodridgues, Kamla Prasad Singh, Kumari Farida Topno and the Late Khagen Das from Tripura. No Left members were present in the House in the first hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received in the House by thumping of desks by Bharatiya Janata Party members as he is being chiefly credited for the party's recent electoral victories in the three northeastern states, specially the Left-ruled Tripura.