SRINAGAR: Expressing anguish over the Shopian killings, ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and MLA on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

In a statement today Advocate Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, who represents Shopian constituency in the Legislative Assembly (LA) has expressed anguish over the loss of civilian lives in Pahnoo Shopian.

He said that as every civilian killing, notwithstanding how erroneously made, has the tendency of vitiating the peaceful atmosphere.

Condemning the incident he said that " When your heart bleeds and you are emotionally amputated, no condemnation is enough. I have no words to condemn these civilian killings as mere condemnation, every time a civilian is killed is not enough and no circumstances can justify these civilian killings".

While appealing for utmost restraint while dealing with Law & Order Situation Bhat said that the law enforcing agencies are not learning any lessons from previous such experiences.

He said that such reckless killings have in the past inflamed the situation and if immediately such type of incidents are not stopped, there is apprehension that situation in the valley may turn ugly again.

While expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Bhat demanded that a judicial enquiry be ordered to look into the circumstances under which such killings have taken place and the culprits of this heinous crime are booked and brought to justice.