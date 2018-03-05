BENGALURU: President Ram Nath Kovind today condoled the death of a forest officer who was trampled to death by an elephant in Karnataka, saying he was a 'dedicated Indian Forest Service officer who lost his life in a freak accident while on duty.

S Manikandan was attacked and killed by an elephant when he was conducting a survey at the fire line in DB Kuppe Forest Range in Nagarhole National Park near Mysuru yesterday.

"Sad to learn of the very unfortunate death of Shri S Manikandan, a dedicated Indian Forest Service officer who lost his life in a freak incident while on duty in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve," he said in a tweet.

"The nation salutes him. Thoughts with his family, friends and colleagues #PresidentKovind," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condoled Manikandan's death, saying that the forest department needs to pay serious attention to the safety of forest staff.

"It is indeed a tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the family of S Manikandan, IF

S, Conservator of Forests, who died in the line of duty. The Forest Dept needs to pay serious attention to the safety of Forest workers," he tweeted.

KPCC President G Parameshwara also tweeted "Shocked to learn that Conservator of Forests and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve S Manikandan was trampled to death by a wild tusker.

My prayers and condolences to the bereaved family.